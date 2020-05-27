Jose Garcia Vega
1935 - 2020
Jose Garcia Vega

Mears

Jose Garcia Vega, 85, of Mears, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. He was born March 6, 1935 in Cameron County, Texas, the son of Julio and Agustina (Garcia) Vega.

Jose enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family. He also enjoyed 13 years of employment at Peterson Farms, Inc.

Jose is survived by his wife, Joyce Vega; children, Jarrett (Rebecca) Vega, Doug (Teresa) Viscome, Karen Viscome and Leigh Cory; grandchildren, Heather Vega, Faith Vega, Jennifer Vega, Brenda (Tim) VanRiper, Justin Price, Samantha Reed, Alex Viscome, Ben Viscome, Heidi Viscome, Leah Scully and Lisa Mitchell; many great-grandchildren; best friend, Fred Jones; and a host of other loving family members.

Jose was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene Vega; infant son, James Ray Vega; and brothers, Valentine Vega, Julian Vega and Lewis Vega.

Private graveside services will be in Hart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 203 S. State St., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from May 27 to Jun. 4, 2020.
