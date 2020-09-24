1/1
Joseph Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Bowman, age 78, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born Feb. 6, 1942 in Detroit to John and Genevieve (Wilson) Bowman. Joe graduated from Mason County Eastern High School in 1961. He married Sondra O'Brien on Feb. 17, 1961 in Custer. Joe worked for the Hush Puppy Shoe Company for three years and Stokley's for another three years after that. He went on to work for Great Lakes Castings and he was there for 23 years, where he was a member of the local union. He also spent several years helping local farmers with their apple harvest, a job he really enjoyed. Joe moved to Detroit for a while before returning home to Ludington where he has lived for the last 13 years.
In his spare time, Joe loved spending time outdoors. It didn't matter if it was hunting, fishing or gardening, he loved being outside. Joe also loved his coffee. He would have a fresh pot going all day and, in his opinion, black was the only way to drink it! Joe spent many years on the local bowling leagues where he made many lifelong friends.
Joe will be greatly missed by his wife Sondra O'Brien Bowman of Ludington; his children Rhonda Tomasik of Ludington, Randy Bowman of Ludington, Roshelle Bowman of Livonia, Brenda (Rizk) Abdulla of Dearborn, Angela Clarke of Ludington, Betsy Bowman of Ludington and Jennifer Bowman of Ludington; his 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Phil Bowman, Rick (Karen Anderson) Bowman and Sue (Dick) McCumber.
Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son Michael Bowman, his son-in-law Kenny Tomasik and his sister Donna Bowman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington. Joe will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved