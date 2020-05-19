Col. Joseph L. Nameth USAF (Ret.)
1941 - 2020
Col. Joseph L. Nameth

Mears

Col. Joseph L. Nameth, USAF (Ret.), 79, of Mears, passed away May 14, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. He was born Feb. 26, 1941 in Reed City, the son of Daniel and Rosemary (Montie) Nameth; he grew up in Grand Rapids.

Joe graduated from Creston High School in 1959 where he excelled in three sports. He was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan where he played basketball for two years. Upon graduation, he married and joined the Air Force. He was promoted to Colonel in 1985 and retired in 1993. Joe served in North Dakota, Japan, Hawaii, Texas, Alabama, Korea, Washington D.C., and Germany. His two favorite assignments were at the Pentagon as Legislative Liaison between the USAF and Congress and Commander of the 1141st USAF Support Squadron in Stuttgart, Germany.

In 2001, he and his wife returned to Michigan and settled in Mears where he enjoyed civic activities with the Pentwater Service Club, Board of Directors of the Andre Bosse Center, VFW, Oceana Community Foundation and the Pentwater Yacht Club. He loved life and every single person he ever met. He only wished he could have met more of them. Joe never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Rilla; son, Joe and his wife, Marianne; daughter, Andrea; two grandchildren, Joe and Michaela; brother, Dan and his wife, Marideene; a niece, Tracy Bougoulas and her husband, Jim.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; son, David; brother, Michael; and nephew, Daniel Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be online at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at www.stgregoryathart.org. Please log on and follow the steps to view the service on YouTube. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Oceana Medical Care Facility, 501 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420; the Pentwater VFW, 8440 N. US-31, Pentwater, MI 49449; or the Hart VFW, 802 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from May 19 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
www.stgregoryathart.org
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
When ever I saw Joe, I asked if he would sign my football! He would smile and say sure! My thoughts and prayers are with you! Gary J Pleva.
Gary Pleva
Friend
May 19, 2020
Dear Rilla and family, Our deepest heartfelt sympathies to all. May comfort be found in faith and the promise of everlasting life. Betty and Gary
Betty Lou Pleva
Friend
May 18, 2020
To the Family of Col. Joseph L. Nameth,

The membership of American Legion Post #234 in Hart, Michigan, would like to share our deepest sympathy with your family on your loss. Col. Nameths service to our country makes him a hero as far as were concerned and certainly youre very proud of him, too. We want you to know that his brothers and sisters in arms now share in your grief.

Warmest Regards and God bless you all.

Mark R. Parrish, Commander
Mark R. Parrish
