|
|
Joseph Patrick Flanery
Hesperia
Joseph Patrick Flanery (Pat), 89, of Hesperia, Mich., originally from Walkerville, peacefully passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Poppen House in Muskegon. Pat was born to William Flanery and Madeline (Beggs) Flanery. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Highland. He is survived by his wife, Dawn (Griffin) Flanery; his children, Sherri (Wayne) Pretty and Patti Bell; grandsons, Wayne (Samantha) Pretty and Bryan Bell; granddaughters, Jodi (Jeff) Riggs, Kaitlin Bell and Megan Bell; great granddaughters, Abigail Pretty, Aspen Boutell; and Lauren Pretty; and several in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.
No services are scheduled.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020