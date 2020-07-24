Joy L. Kalchik, aged 98, of Ludington, formerly of Suttons Bay, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home in the arms of her two daughters.
Joy was born Oct. 27, 1921 in Suttons Bay Township, the daughter of Albert and Anna Hawkins. She graduated from Suttons Bay High School in 1939 and later attended business school. The course of Joy's life was changed forever by the four years she spent in a tuberculosis sanitarium from the ages of 20 to 24. Joy married the love of her life Frank C. Kalchik Jr. in 1952 and together Frank and Joy raised their family on a cherry farm in Suttons Bay.
Joy was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Suttons Bay and served her church in many roles. She believed strongly in serving her community and was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations including ShareCare and Hospice.
Joy is survived by her daughters Ann (Ron) Johnson of Ludington, and Elana Sue St. Pierre of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and her surrogate daughter Patricia Bernier of Santiago, Chile. She is also survived by grandsons Tim Johnson of Ludington, Kailash Spidel of Portland, Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank in 1986, two brothers Wilfred (infant) and Eldon, and her nephew James Hanson.
A memorial service will be held for Joy when it is safe to gather and celebrate her life at a time and date to be determined. There will be a private internment ceremony next to her husband Frank in Omena Hillcrest Cemetery, Omena. The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for their loving care and support of Joy and her family. Memorials in memory of Joy can be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Suttons Bay or Harbor Hospice of Muskegon.
Please visit Joy memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com
to leave a tribute or memory of Joy for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.