Joyce Mannor (Woodworth), age 81, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Mannor (1983). She is survived by her children Terry (Kate) Mannor, Garry Mannor, Jill (Ken Konopka) Mannor and LeAnn (James) Kitson; grandchildren Caleb (Shayla) Kitson, Anna Grace Kitson, Ty Mannor, Treana Mannor, Magnus Mannor, Konur Mannor, Carmen Mannor and Korrina Mannor; great-grandchildren Axel, Lyric "Skeeter" Boaz, Adelaide and Achsa; sister-in-law Jean Bergman; her adopted Washington and Walsh families; and several nephews, nieces and friends.
Joyce was born in Ludington on June 6, 1939 where she made many lifelong friends and developed her love of beaches, lighthouses and jitterbugging. Upon graduating high school, Joyce attended Davenport School of Business, earning her certificate in stenography.
It was here that she became a member of Alpha Iota Sorority and was proud to serve her sisters in many leadership roles throughout her life, serving as chaplain at the time of her death. Joyce met the love of her life, Dick, through a blind date and they were married six months later.
After starting their family and spending many years in Traverse City, Joyce and Dick moved to Grandville. Joyce worked at the Grandville Public Schools in several capacities over the years. She was a dedicated volunteer who enjoyed her time as room mother, scout leader and school chaperone; served many years with Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association and Grandville Little League; and most recently gave her time to Equest Center and Kids Food Basket. She was a huge sports fan and the original hockey mom. She loved the Red Wings, MSU Spartans and the Grandville Bulldogs and was a familiar face taking tickets for Grandville events.
Joyce loved to chat, sharing details about her adored children and grandchildren and learning about those of her friends. She was happiest when her kitchen table was surrounded by friends and family playing games, sharing a meal or just enjoying one another's company. The coffee was always on and there was always room for one more.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Nov. 7, 2020 with a public celebration of life to be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit and share condolences with the family via the Cook website (www.cookcaresgrandville.com
). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to Grandville United Methodist Church Building Fund, Ludington Petunia Parade, and Spectrum Health Hospice Services.