Judith Barker
1940 - 2020
Judith Barker

Mrs. Judith Barker, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Hart, Mich., to Willis and Ruth (Glover) Cartwright. She was raised in Muskegon all her life. She was an "East Broadway girl," a 1958 graduate of Muskegon Heights High School. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Jim. They were married Sept. 7, 1958 in Muskegon. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, Christine, Aug. 29, 1960; the second love of their lives, Jimbo, Feb. 17, 1963; and their third love, Cathy Ann, June 28, 1964.

Judy worked at Hackley Hospital for 36 years only to retire in 2003. When the fourth love of her life arrived, Jaxon, and then be blessed one month later with Kailey Rae, she declared it was time to be a grandma. Before her retirement, she was an avid bowler with her Hackley pals, sponsored by Monroe Custom Campers. She was also a member of the "girls club," which was made up of her East Broadway girlfriends from high school, who met faithfully once a month. In 1986, Judy and Jim moved to Walkerville, Mich., to their beloved School Section Lake. Judy remained there for the rest of her life. Sitting on her deck, watching her grandbabies playing on the shore and telling us how much she could smell Jim's cigarette smoke. Judy's greatest love was Jim and Jim's greatest love was Judy. They were the perfect pair.

Judy is survived by her three children, Christine (Larry) Barker of St. Joseph, Jim (Tina) Barker of Muskegon and Cathy Ann (Kevin) Anderson of Walkerville; grandchildren, Jaxon Anderson and Kailey Barker; sisters, Jean (Kennith) Sibley of Norton Shores, Nancy (Herb) Sibley of Scottville; beloved nieces and nephews; special friend whom she loved like her own, Lucian "CJ" Dunster. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1997; parents, Ruth Monroe and Willis Cartwright; and niece Robin Sibley. Due to the current circumstance, a memorial service will be at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchiner.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 7, 2020
So sad to hear if Judys Passing I was always happy when I was able to see Judy!! She was such a wonderful,wonderful person to be able to be around! She and Jim were an awesome couple and raised there children with lots of love and respect and gentleness! My prayers are with each one of you. Rest In Peace Judy with the love of your life!!
Mona Traxler
Family
June 6, 2020
Dear Chris, Jimmy, and Cathy......wishing you comfort and peace at this very sad time. I will always cherish the fond memories of our happy times at Grandma/Grandpa Barkers!! I will never forget Aunt Judy piercing all of us girls ears the summer of our middle-school years!! God bless all of you!!!! Much Love from your Cousin, Jeannie.
Jeanine Meloche Haines
Friend
