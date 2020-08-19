1/1
Judith M. "Judy" Shook
1939 - 2020
Judith M. 'Judy' Shook

Crystal Lake

Judith M. "Judy" Shook, 80, of Crystal Lake, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart.

She was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Muskegon to Herman and Dorothy (Sanford) Krager. Judy was raised in Ferry and moved to Shelby upon marrying Milan "Johnny" Bender June 7, 1958. She lived in Shelby many years and had attended New Era Bible Church and Shelby Wesleyan Church.

Judy was employed at Hart Hospital, at Dr. Tracy's office and later at Dr. Och's office before her retirement. Johnny passed away in 1994. She married Evan Shook, who also preceded her in death in 2012. Judy was active in the Child Evangelism Fellowship and also had volunteered at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility.

She is survived by her children, Susan Ronning, Carol (Randy) Leslie and Michael (Laura) Bender; her brother, Tim (Dawn) Krager; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husbands and her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her infant son, Douglas; her sister, Connie Kludy; brothers, Herman Krager, Jr., Pat Krager and Dan Krager; a grandson and a great-grandson.

Private graveside services were at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider the American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Dr. #100, Southfield, MI 48076 or the Alzheimer's Association 564 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 as a memorial.

You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
