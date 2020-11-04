Judy Ann Goff, age 77, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1943 in Muskegon to Ernie and Eunice (Meissner) Proue.
She graduated from Custer High School in 1961. Judy married her first husband, Jerry Cameron in 1961. Together they raised three children, Craig Cameron, Scott (Joan) Cameron and Sherry (Scott) Chaffee. They operated the family farm together. Jerry preceded her in death following an accident in 1979. Later Judy met and married Bradley Goff, also a farmer. They had two children, Justin (Laura) Goff and Erica (Lex) Goff. Together they combined their operations and purchased additional farm land. They improved their operation over the years and were very successful. In addition to dairy, they raised row crops and vegetables. Judy was involved in every aspect of the farm and loved it.
Judy was very active with the Mason County Eastern schools while her children were growing up. She worked in the cafeteria for many years. She also became the cheerleading coach all to stay involved with her children. Brad and Judy offered their home to several young people over the years to help with any situation. Judy loved to help when she could.
In more recent years, Judy was employed at the women's shelter in Ludington, COVE, where she was a manager until her retirement in 2017. This was another way she could help those in need.
After Judy and Brad sold their livestock, they were able to build their dream home which Judy took great pride in. Judy made it a wonderful home. After her stroke in 2017, Judy's plans for retirement were put on hold so she could put all her energy into recovery, which she did through extensive therapy. Judy was still able to enjoy times with her family as she struggled to recover, however she suffered another stroke in October of this year.
Judy and Brad decided it would be best to sell their dream home and build a smaller more handicapped accessible home to try to make things better. The new home was started a few weeks ago. She was looking forward to all the planning and preparation to make another wonderful home. The family is sure she will oversee everything from Heaven.
Judy loved to dance with her husband, Brad. They danced through 41 loving years together. Judy also enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband and children, Judy is survived by her brother, her nine grandchildren Jessie, Jimmy, Dezirre, Camaraye, Curtis, Brandon, Karlee, Lily, Keagan, and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Jerry.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. The family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A mask will be required and social distancing should be observed. Judy will be laid to rest at Grant Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or to the family.
