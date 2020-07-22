Judy Beth Gifford Aebig



Shelby



Judy Beth Gifford Aebig, 65, of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2020 at her home in Traverse City. She was born June 28,1955 to Norman and Lavon (Prill) Gifford.



Judy was raised in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1973. She married Scott Aebig Aug.11,1973 and soon after she had Alison and Adam. Judy was a loving and caring mother. She was always very active in her children's lives. She coached the kids sports teams for several years, taught aerobics and chaperoned many school field trips.



Judy spent numerous years working at Steer Inn where she was a manager and later as a food broker for WMS. In 1992, Judy divorced Scott and a year later moved to Traverse City for a job opportunity. She worked as a food broker where she won several awards for top sales and performance, and where she made many friends.



Judy had a love for the water. She was always happiest on her beach or laying by a pool with her friends and children. She had a fondness for the Bahamas and Cancun, Mexico, where she took the children on many family vacations with her lifelong friends Janet and Pat DeWitt.



Judy is survived by her children, Alison (Chum) Skiera, and Adam (Amity) Aebig; granddaughter, Ruby, and step-grandchildren, Abby, Sam and Jake Fyfe. She was preceded in death by her parents and her foster son, Jacob Glass.



A private family service will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store