Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walkerville Wesleyan Church
144 S. Harmon St
Walkerville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Walkerville Wesleyan Church
144 S. Harmon St.
Walkerville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Ann Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann "Judy Ward" Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann "Judy Ward" Payne Obituary
Julia Ann (Judy Ward) Payne

New Era

Julia Ann (Judy Ward) Payne, 81, of New Era was welcomed into Heaven Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 by God, and her beloved husband, Thomas (Huck), infant daughter (Virginia), and many family members.

Julia was fondly known as "Aunt Judy" to many young people who benefited from her beautiful smile, warm hugs and nurturing spirit, while working for several years as a paraprofessional in the Walkerville School District. She made lifelong friends while employed there as well as while a member of the Walkerville School Board.

Judy's greatest accomplishment was being "Mom" to her four grateful children; son, Thomas (Jake) and Kellie Payne, daughter, Connie and Jeff Hanes, daughter, Dixie and Michael Newell and daughter, Krystal and Tony Camargo; as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. No one gave more glorious unconditional love than Judy. She only saw the best in her family. Her children will miss so many things about her, but especially her humor, her kindness and generosity; her fabulous meals; and her fiery spirit. They struggle to imagine life without this beautiful woman. Judy also gave tremendous love to those who she claimed as her children, such as Laura Murphy.

Judy was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband, Huck. Although they did not share similar personalities, their fierce love consisted of hard work, passion, selflessness, loyalty, mutual admiration and respect and faith. They endured the loss of Virginia, their newborn child, and looked forward to the day when they could be united with her.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. Harmon St. in Walkerville. The funeral service will follow at noon Saturday also at the church with Pastor Bob Abbott officiating. Interment in Fairlawn Cemetery in Walkerville in the spring. Please consider memorials to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message at wwwharrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -