Julia Ann (Judy Ward) Payne
New Era
Julia Ann (Judy Ward) Payne, 81, of New Era was welcomed into Heaven Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 by God, and her beloved husband, Thomas (Huck), infant daughter (Virginia), and many family members.
Julia was fondly known as "Aunt Judy" to many young people who benefited from her beautiful smile, warm hugs and nurturing spirit, while working for several years as a paraprofessional in the Walkerville School District. She made lifelong friends while employed there as well as while a member of the Walkerville School Board.
Judy's greatest accomplishment was being "Mom" to her four grateful children; son, Thomas (Jake) and Kellie Payne, daughter, Connie and Jeff Hanes, daughter, Dixie and Michael Newell and daughter, Krystal and Tony Camargo; as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. No one gave more glorious unconditional love than Judy. She only saw the best in her family. Her children will miss so many things about her, but especially her humor, her kindness and generosity; her fabulous meals; and her fiery spirit. They struggle to imagine life without this beautiful woman. Judy also gave tremendous love to those who she claimed as her children, such as Laura Murphy.
Judy was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband, Huck. Although they did not share similar personalities, their fierce love consisted of hard work, passion, selflessness, loyalty, mutual admiration and respect and faith. They endured the loss of Virginia, their newborn child, and looked forward to the day when they could be united with her.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. Harmon St. in Walkerville. The funeral service will follow at noon Saturday also at the church with Pastor Bob Abbott officiating. Interment in Fairlawn Cemetery in Walkerville in the spring. Please consider memorials to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message at wwwharrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020