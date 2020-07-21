Julia Corinne Morell aged 100, longtime resident of Scottville and Mason County, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Indiana. Julia was born on Oct. 15, 1919 in Riverton Township, the daughter of James C. "Clem" and Bertha (Schwass) Martz, and graduated from Scottville High School. Julia moved to Illinios in 2013 to be near her daughter.
She was a Christian, a homemaker and taught children in her church, Scottville Wesleyan, for over 30 years.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband George Morell.
She will be greatly missed by her four children Susan Skornia of Tallahassee, Florida, Louise Vanagasem of the Chicago area, Joan Drake of Adrian and Lon Morell of Foreston, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held for Julia at a later date and burial will take place next to her husband George at Center Riverton Cemetery. Please visit Julia's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com
to leave a memory of Julia for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.