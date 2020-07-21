1/1
Julia Corinne Morell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Corinne Morell aged 100, longtime resident of Scottville and Mason County, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Indiana. Julia was born on Oct. 15, 1919 in Riverton Township, the daughter of James C. "Clem" and Bertha (Schwass) Martz, and graduated from Scottville High School. Julia moved to Illinios in 2013 to be near her daughter.

She was a Christian, a homemaker and taught children in her church, Scottville Wesleyan, for over 30 years.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband George Morell.

She will be greatly missed by her four children Susan Skornia of Tallahassee, Florida, Louise Vanagasem of the Chicago area, Joan Drake of Adrian and Lon Morell of Foreston, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held for Julia at a later date and burial will take place next to her husband George at Center Riverton Cemetery. Please visit Julia's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory of Julia for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME) STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved