|
|
Julia Margaret Bromley, 88, of Ludington, formerly of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Oceana Medical Care Facility.
Julia Margaret Megyesi was born on July 5, 1931, to Julia and Geza Megyesi. She married Glen Bromley, Sr. on July 13, 1996, at their hand-hewn log home in Hart, which they built together with loving care.
Julia enjoyed her family, gardening, cooking, her Hungarian culture and language, flower arranging, fishing, camping in northern Michigan and Canada with her husband and being a wonderful friend to all those who knew her. Julia was a giving, beautiful spirit who always had a smile on her face and filled the room with cheer and laughter.
She was a member of the Masonic Order of the Eastern Star and the Farmington Hills Garden Club, and was the previous owner of her own flower shop, Floral Decor, in Farmington.
Julia is survived by her husband Glen Bromley, Sr.; brother Louis (Beverly) Megyesi; son Kevin (Tangerla) Darian, daughter Linda (Martin) Schwartz and daughter Amy Ramsey; grandchildren Nicholas Shimokochi, Daniel Shimokochi, Kevin Darian, Jr., Julia Darian, Amina Farha, Albert Lesser and Amanda Lesser; great-grandchildren: Briele, Autumn, Kaelen, Ari and Juniper; stepchildren Leon (Denise) Bromley, John (Judy) Bromley, Sandra (Daniel) Lovell, Karen (Ken) Riddle, Debra Flood and Sharon Bromley; stepgrandchildren, Brenda and Karl Blamer, Michelle Bromley, Greg Bromley, Cherish Bromley, Kevin Bromley, Harmony Bromley, Kylene Hulst, Tom Hulst, Eric Lovell, Jason Lovell, Kelly Lovell, Keith Riddle, Shawn Williams, Christopher Williams, Amber Jaeb, Grey Jaeb, Joseph Flood, Alissa Gonzalez, Eliseo Gonzalez and Lindsay Crawford; stepgreat-grandchildren: Megan, Addison, Max, Mia, Hunter, Tyler, Brooke, Luke, Wyatt, Deacon, McKenna, Matthew, Jonna Bree, Porter, Ellis, Kasen, Dominic, Auden, Gavin, Nolan, Stella Bree, Piper Jane.
Julia was preceded in death by her first husband Albert Darian; her second husband Raymond Popa; her daughter Denise (David) Shimokochi; her sisters Louise (Charles) Baughman and Anita (James) Gromek; and her stepdaughter Alice Zalewski.
A ceremony celebrating her life will be arranged for a later date. Please share your fond memories and photos at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Hungarian Settlement Museum in Albany, LA, P. O. Box 1909, Albany, LA 70711 https://hungarianmuseum.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020