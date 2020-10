Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Ann Devowe



Hesperia



Mrs. Julie Ann Devowe, of Hesperia, passed away Oct. 8, 2020 due to cancer. She is with her family now - husband of-45 years, James; daughter, Julie Ann VanWyck; her mother and father, John and Virginia Markavitc; and her brothers, Tom, John and George.



She leaves behind, a grandson, Colby Dylan VanWyck of Muskegon. There will be no services for Julie. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store