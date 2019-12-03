|
|
June Emmaline Sharp, aged 95, longtime resident of Irons, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. June was born on March 14, 1924, in Baldwin, the daughter of Earl and Elvira (Landon) Marmon and graduated from Dickson High School, Brethren with the class of 1943. On June 3, 1945, she married Rollo "Bill" Sharp at the Scottville United Methodist Church and they celebrated 51 years together before Rollo preceded her in death in 1996.
June enjoyed writing, especially poetry and even had some of her writings published. She was also an excellent seamstress and enjoyed working on all kinds of arts & crafts.
Along with her beloved Rollo, June was also preceded in death by a brother Martin Marmon, and her parents.
June will be lovingly remembered by her son, James Sharp of Irons; her granddaughter Dawn (Steven) Scott of Lincoln, California; her sister Ruth King of Batesville, Mississippi; and her brother Tom Marmon of Grand Rapids; along with several dear friends.
Funeral services will be held for June at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Faith Fellowship Church in Irons with Rev. Duane Costello officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Irons in the spring. Friends may meet with her family at the church on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those who wish to remember June with a memorial donation are asked to consider Sutter Living Center at Oakview Medical Care Facility.
Please visit June's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of June for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019