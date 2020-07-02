June Mathews Stuckey, 94, of Ludington, went to be with her Lord and Savior, June 30, 2020.



June was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 5, 1926. The youngest of eight children, she attended public schools in Little Rock, graduating from Central High School. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist University, and later received a master of arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.



June Stuckey married William Joseph Stuckey in 1956 and is survived by three children: Elizabeth Stuckey-French wife of Ned Stuckey-French, and Sarah Cooper, wife of David Cooper; and John Mathews Stuckey, husband of Rebecca Bergdahl Stuckey. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Flannery and Phoebe French; Emily Cooper Roberts, and Will, Andrew and Patrick Cooper; Miranda and Jack Stuckey; and great-grandchildren Wesley and Anna Roberts.



June taught elementary school in Little Rock and in Ladue, St. Louis County. She also taught at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where her husband was in the English department. After moving to Lafayette, Indiana, she was an adjunct professor in the English department at Purdue University for many years.



An active member of First Baptist Church in Lafayette, Indiana, June served on several boards, taught Sunday School and sang in the First Baptist choir as a soprano. She had a lifelong interest in drama and acted in plays as a college student. She also wrote plays, organized a youth drama group at First Baptist Church and co-founded and served on the board of Chancel Players. In 1967 June organized a Religious Arts Festival at First Baptist Church, which later became an annual festival featuring an art show at First Baptist Church and musical performances in places of worship in the greater Lafayette area. June was awarded the George Award in 1979 for her work with the festival. In 1976 she co-founded Chancel Players of Lafayette and served on its board for years.



She also published poetry and took up oil painting later in life.



In 1989, June received a Salute To Women Award for her work in creative arts. In 2003, she received from Tippecanoe Arts Federation the Suzanne Stafford Award as Volunteer of the Year.



In 2011, June moved to Ludington and became a resident of Ludington Woods. Her Christian faith, gracious spirit, love of music and infectious, whimsical sense of humor made a positive impact on the Ludington Woods community. She spent the last years of her life as she always had - making new friends and inspiring those around her. June Stuckey will be missed by her proud and grateful friends and family.



Services will be hosted Monday, July 6, at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, Indiana.

