Karen Lee Raskey, RN (Dunnigan) was born in Detroit, MI on May 27, 1938. She was the first of 5 daughters born to Ernest Patrick Dunnigan, DDS and Leona May Dunnigan, RN (Dickson) of Kaleva, MI. Karen graduated from Kaleva High School in 1956 and immediately entered nursing school at the alma mater of her mother - Grace School of Nursing. While on a short summer break from school she met Lewis H. Raskey – her future husband. They met when she was laying on the beach with friends at Portage Point Resort in Onekama, MI. Lew was trick water skiing on Portage Lake - he was on a ladder which was on a saucer - when he dismounted near the beach, went up to Karen and asked her out for their first date. They were married October 24, 1959 in Kaleva, MI.
Shortly after getting married, they moved to Flushing, MI as Flint was Lew's first assigned State Police Post. Karen entered her nursing career at Flint Osteopathic Hospital where she worked as an ER and surgical scrub nurse. After three years in Flushing, they were transferred to the Newaygo Post. While at Newaygo, she worked at Grant Memorial Hospital in most departments and spent time as the nurse for the school system in Newaygo. Eventually she would take summers away from the hospital to be with her daughters while functioning as Camp Nurse of the Newaygo YWCA camp. There her daughters learned crafts, how to use a bow & arrow, canoeing, swimming, participating with the camp attendees, and making memories.
When they moved to their final State Police Post in Hart, MI; Karen took a position with what was Shelby Hospital (currently known as Lakeshore Hospital). Although she spent most of her time in Obstetrics, she occasionally would work the ER. For several decades Karen was present for the births of many people born in Oceana County. She had a knack of remembering the details of the labor & delivery of most of her patients.
She loved and mastered many crafts while living in Hart, painting with many mediums, fly tying, drawing, wood working, sewing, decorating, gardening, baking delicious & beautiful pies, and the art of conversation. She also enjoyed motorcycling in her earlier years, going to parades to watch the Scottville Clown Band perform, and dancing with Lew. They are now dancing with each other again.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Lewis, her parents, her sisters Colleen and Maureen, her favorite cousin Frank Dickson, many in-laws and other family members. She is survived by her daughters Laura Raskey-Houlmont (Bob Sytsma) & Lisa Jane Beachum (special guy Joel Bruin-Slot), her sisters Patricia Lee Sinelli (Carl Sinelli) & Julie Blackburn, her sister-in-law Marian Petry, and many precious nieces and nephews.
There will be no memorial service at this time; however, a Scholarship for those who wish to pursue the study of Nursing will be set up in her honor. Should you wish to contribute to this scholarship, please send donations to: Laura Houlmont, 4568 Kodiak Dr., Traverse City, MI 49685. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com
