Kathren ""Kathi"" Kirkpatrick

Kathren ""Kathi"" Kirkpatrick Obituary
Kathren "Kathi" Kirkpatrick passed into the arms of Jesus, Jan. 1, 2020.

Kathi fought a hard battle with cancer.

In her husband's arms, a last kiss, she smiled and went home.

Kathi leaves behind her husband, Jim; her two sons Steven and Eric Nelson of Ludington; two step-sons, James and Jason Kirkpatrick; and grandchildren; one sister, Cheryl (Miller) Slack and her husband John of Alma.

Kathi always had a smile, always put others first. Kathi will be missed her by those who knew her and loved her.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
