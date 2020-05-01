Kay Louise Fetters, 68, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. She was born June 1, 1951, in Ludington, the daughter of Homer and Maurine (Rasmussen) Fox.
Kay was a nurturing, loving, hardworking mother that often held several jobs at the same time to provide for her own and extended family that she loved and cared so much for. She spent 20-plus years in the service industry. She is most known for greeting her customers with a warm smile and genuine conversation at the Shop and Save Deli or the Meijer meat counter.
Always thinking of others, Kay loved sending cards and gifts to her family and friends. She always remembered everyone's birthday and loved shopping for thoughtful gifts. She was a mother, not just to her children, but to all of her children's friends who knew they could depend on her if they ever needed help. She also loved her animals and was known to take in a stray or two. In her spare time, Kay enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts, selling Avon and being a Girl Scout leader.
Kay is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lowell E. Fetters; her children, Gerald Fetters of Branch, Erica (Daniel) Duncil of Ludington and Joel (Sharon Welch) Fetters of Ludington; five grandchildren, Elaina Duncil, Deric Duncil, Easton Duncil, Brianna Fetters and Cameron Fetters; two great-grandchildren, Kaden Fetters and Chelsea Fetters; two sisters, Janice Soper of Ludington, and WillaJean Dust of Ludington; her brother, Wayne (Virginia) Fox of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Leah Danigelis, Vernita Allard, Craig Fox, Ethel Mildred Young and Elmina Fox.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.