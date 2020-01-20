Home

Kenneth John Snyder Obituary
Kenneth John Snyder, 87, of Walhalla, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Kenneth was born on Oct. 12, 1932 in Pontiac, the son of Ford and Leona (Morgan) Snyder. He married Janice R. Slater on Aug. 8, 1959 in Ohio. They celebrated 56 years together before she passed away in 2016.

Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Michele (Matt) Daly of Florida, Kenlin (Vico) Botello of North Branch and Tracy Lilje of Fountain; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Snyder and his son-in-law, Chris Lilje.

There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Please share your fond memories and photos of Kenneth at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
