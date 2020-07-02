1/1
Kenneth Joseph Steiner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Joseph Steiner, age 90, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020 of natural causes.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Florence (Toth) Steiner; his wife Carolyn Marie (Baltzer) Steiner of Ludington, and his grandson Michael Sexton.

He is survived by his sister Evelyn Steiner and brother Wayne Steiner, son Randall Steiner and his wife Cheryl, daughter Teri Sexton, daughter Lauren Fazio and her husband Dom, daughter Sandy LaFever and her husband Gary, his loving grandchildren Shannon (Steiner) Krueger and her husband Nathan, Chad Steiner and his wife Megan, Alexis (Fazio) Weeks and her husband Lucas, Samantha LaFever and her husband Michael Perez, Jake Sexton and his wife Danielle, and Christie Lee LaFever.

Ken's great-grandchildren brought him much joy - Clara and Abigail Krueger, Quinn Steiner, Emerson, Lila and Jade Weeks. Ken leaves behind many wonderful friends and neighbors who meant so much to him. In addition to the love and pride he had for his wife, family and friends, we fondly remember his love of golf, The Fighting Irish and his John Deer tractor.

A private celebration of life is planned for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved