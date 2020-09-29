My most heartfelt condolences go out to all of Kenny's family and friends. There are people who come into our lives that have a way of brightening our day just by being around them, Kenny was one of those special people. He brought so much fun and laughter with him all with a mischievous glint in his eye. He will always be thought of with a smile and there will forever be that special place in our hearts that he will occupy. Until we meet again my sweet friend.

Tambra Gleason-Baker

Friend