Kenneth Wayne Rumsey
1954 - 2020
Kenneth Wayne Rumsey

Hesperia

Kenneth Wayne Rumsey, 65, of Hesperia passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home following a long battle with cancer. Ken was born Nov. 29, 1954, in Fremont to Billy and Marjorie (McGahan) Rumsey and later married Peggy Ann Hunt in 1981. Ken retired from the Oceana County Road Commission and was a skilled mechanic and equipment operator. Ken loved anything that had a motor in it and was a hobby farmer. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and was a member of the Michigan Horse Pullers Association and Percheron Draft Horse Association. Ken had also served on the Hesperia Fire Department.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Adam John Rumsey of Hesperia, Andrew Kenneth (Kyla Hendrix) Rumsey of Hesperia, and Aaron Wayne Rumsey of Hesperia; grandchildren, Dominique Marie Rumsey, Braxton Hendrix, Dane Rumsey, Knox Rumsey, Baylor Rumsey, and Kendon "Steely" Rumsey; brother and sisters, Donald Rumsey of Greenville, Maxine (Eric) Michaels of Whitehall, and Barbara Irey of Whitehall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, Billy and Marjorie Rumsey; brothers and sister, Billy Maurice Rumsey Sr., Arthur Rumsey, Robert Rumsey, and Inez Dutcher.

Visition is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. During the visitation, a limited number of people will be permitted into the funeral home and friends will need to rotate in and out of the funeral home during the visitation. Mouth and nose coverings are recommended.

A celebration of Ken's life will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. During the Celebration of Life services, a limited number of people will be permitted into the funeral home. Friends may choose to listen to the Celebration of Ken's Life via radio broadcasting on their car radios in the funeral home parking lot on the day of the memorial services by tuning their radios to 99.9 starting five minutes prior to the services starting. Following the service, friends may gather in downtown Hesperia (around 2:15 p.m.) and follow the procession to the Hunt Chapel (3539 S 198th Ave. Hesperia) for a time of refreshment and continued time of sharing.

Memorial contributiond may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Rumsey family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. 231-924-0800

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 29, 2020
Many memories of Kenny in school and in adult life in Hesperia.So sorry for your loss.
Ruby Maynard Lavin
Classmate
September 29, 2020
Peggy , I saddened to hear of your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Bless you and your family.
Steve Gray
Coworker
September 29, 2020
Sending Prayers to your family. My Dad Sam Moore talked about him all the time and loved him so much.
Rebecca Ward
Friend
September 29, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences go out to all of Kenny's family and friends. There are people who come into our lives that have a way of brightening our day just by being around them, Kenny was one of those special people. He brought so much fun and laughter with him all with a mischievous glint in his eye. He will always be thought of with a smile and there will forever be that special place in our hearts that he will occupy. Until we meet again my sweet friend.
Tambra Gleason-Baker
Friend
September 29, 2020
2015. Kenny and I.
You always had a smile and made me laugh. You will be missed, cousin! Rest in peace my friend. My thoughts are with you Peggy, Adam, Andrew, and Aaron. Much love for you.❤❤❤
Chad Schultz
Family
September 29, 2020
Going to miss you uncle Kenny R.i.P
Daniel Lash
September 28, 2020
Barbie Rumsey
Family
September 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Kenny. Sending Prayers for Peggy & his family.
Christiene Binns-Beckley
Friend
