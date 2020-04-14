Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Kevin B. McCann, age 49, Ludington, passed away after a brief illness on March 19, 2020, at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born in Ludington to Anthony McCann Sr. and Martha McCann (Monaghan) both of Belfast, Ireland. Kevin attended Ludington High School and joined the U.S. Army where he served for 26 years, first in the infantry and then as a recruiter, being stationed in Michigan, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida. He retired as Sgt. 1st Class in 2017.

Kevin married Dana (Shorts) in 1998 and had two beautiful children Jacob Anthony and Megan Avery McCann. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and golfing with his brothers. His army friends called him "Patton" because he received many medals and ribbons on his uniform for his service.

He is survived by his children Jacob and Megan, his brothers Anthony (Tony) McCann and John (Sean) McCann (Brenda;, his nieces Quinn McCann and Ronnie Frame; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Martha, and his wife Dana.

Oak Grove Funeral Home is assisting in arrangements. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made Sean or Tony McCann c/o 1954 Tall Oaks Drive E, Ludington, MI 49431.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
