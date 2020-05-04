Kimberly Sue Frase, 39, of Ludington, formerly of Hart, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Grand Rapids.
Kimberly Eckholm was born on Nov. 30, 1980 in Shelby, the daughter of David and Nancy Eckholm. She graduated from Hart High School, class of 1999, and attended West Shore Community College. Kimberly married Jeremy Frase on Sept. 4, 2004. She enjoyed kayaking and traveling and vacationing at Walt Disney World. Most of all, she loved spending time with her two sons and family.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Jeremy Frase; sons, Nathan and Zachary Frase; mother, Nancy Eckholm; and siblings, Eric Eckholm and Jodi Buckhout.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, David Eckholm.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family of Kimberly Frase: Jeremy Frase.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.