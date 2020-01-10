Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Kira Isabell Herlein


2009 - 2020
Kira Isabell Herlein Obituary
Kira Isabell Herlein, age 10, of Ludington passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She was born Oct. 15, 2009 at DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids to Matthew and Katie (Bentz) Herlein. Kira was a fourth-grader at Covenant Christian School in Ludington. She loved playing softball, ice skating, golf and ice fishing. She adored her LOL Dolls and she loved crafting. Kira loved hanging out in her mom's bed or with her dogs and she loved to feed her hamster extra treats. She had a stubborn spirit which made her a strong and brave kid. She fought through her illness with a beautiful smile on her face and a loving personality. She always put others before her even when she was struggling.
She will be greatly missed by her parents; her big sissy Keelie Herlein; her paternal grandmother Sandy (Mark) Forrester of Ludington; her maternal grandparents, David (Julie) Bentz of Ludington; her great-aunt Jean (Bill) Mazur; her aunts and uncle, Kelly (Kevin) Knudsen, Jim Bentz, Linda (Rich) Seymour and Julie Arnone; her best friend Gracie Wright; many cousins and close family friends; and her beloved dogs, Red and Ruger, and her hamster, Jazmin.
Kira was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather James Herlein and maternal and paternal great-grandparents.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Ludington from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cornerstone Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with ongoing medical expenses.
The family requests that visitors wear purple and teal in Kira's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Please share a memory or make a donation at www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
