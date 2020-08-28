1/1
Kurt Knutson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt J. Knutson, age 48, lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 27, 2020.
Kurt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and good friend to many. Our loss is Heaven's gain. He will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bachellor Cemetery on Sugar Grove Road in Fountain. Please bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution at www.OakGroveLudington.com. Please also share your photos and fond memories of Kurt at the funeral home website.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved