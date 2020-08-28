Kurt Knutson

Kurt J. Knutson, age 48, lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 27, 2020.
Kurt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and good friend to many. Our loss is Heaven's gain. He will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bachellor Cemetery on Sugar Grove Road in Fountain. Please bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Please also share your photos and fond memories of Kurt at the funeral home website.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.