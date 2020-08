Kurt Knutson

Kurt J. Knutson, age 48, lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 27, 2020.Kurt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and good friend to many. Our loss is Heaven's gain. He will be dearly missed.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bachellor Cemetery on Sugar Grove Road in Fountain. Please bring a lawn chair.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution at www.OakGroveLudington.com. Please also share your photos and fond memories of Kurt at the funeral home website.Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.