Mrs. LaNeva Rose Westgate, age 94, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born in Muskegon on April 11, 1926, to Mulder and Rosa (Schurr) Okerlund and married her first husband, Herman J. Knoll where he preceded her in death in 1981. She then married B.A. "Bud" Westgate in 1983 where he also preceded her in death in 2005. Mrs. Westgate worked as a cashier for several places in her lifetime. LaNeva enjoyed music such as Larence Welk, enjoyed traveling to places such as Africa, China, Europe and even camping for 30 days in Alaska.LaNeva is survived by her children Rosemary (Nicholas) Wiggins, Herman J. (Susan) Knoll II, Brenda (David) VanBlargan; grandchildren Dennis (Amber) Plamondon, Darryll (Trisha) Plamondon, Angie Knoll, Brandon (Lauren) Knoll, Jessica (Dan) Palasek, Kaitlyn Knoll, Derek (Kelli) VanBlargan, Jennifer (William) Wheeler and Shannon VanBlargan; 12 great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Herman J. Knoll who passed in 1981 and B.A. "Bud" Westgate who died in 2005; son Ray Edward June 1, 1969; grandson Nathan Knoll; siblings Shirley (Bill) Rahn, Ruth (Bing) Bengston, Carl (Joan) Okerlund and Paul (Juanita) Okerlund.Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. Interment in Laketon Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to Muskegon Blind Association or Don Rea VFW Post.