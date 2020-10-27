1/1
Larry Allen Thompson
1946 - 2020
Larry Allen Thompson

Shelby

Larry Allen Thompson, 74, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born July 18, 1946 in Muskegon, the son of Lawrence and Doris (Miel) Thompson.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to anyone who knew him. Larry served his country in the US Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended the Hart Ward. He was strong in his faith and was committed to helping and providing service to others. Larry held various leadership positions within the church, including executive secretary, counselor, branch president and genealogist.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Thompson; children, Kristie (Joe) Sallgren, Belesa (Timothy VanScoik) Thompson, Scot (Jessica) Bowen, Julie (German) Palacios, Naomi (Todd Smits) Szoboszlai, Kathleen (Brian Grey) Bowen and David Bowen; and grandchildren, Riley Andrew, Staley Sallgren, Zander Bowen, Bentley Bowen, Camila Palacios, Lana Szoboszlai, Paige Smits, Bryce Smits, Piper Smits, Brinley Grey, Ashton Grey and Phoenix Brush.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Doris Thompson; and brother, Dave Thompson.

Memorial services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2852 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420. Services can be viewed on Zoom; a link will be listed on the Hart Ward Facebook page.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family. Thinking of you and sending our condolences and love.
Alisande and John Voss
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. You were very nice neighbors for so many years in Shelby. Praying for you during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy.
Dave and Julie Shellhouse
October 23, 2020
So sorry to the family for your loss. Sending many prayers.
Grandma and Grandpa Sallgren Sallgren Ray and Sheryl
Grandparent
October 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We will be praying for all of you .
Deborah Grieves
Friend
October 22, 2020
Joyce and family, We are so sorry for your loss. You're in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. ❤
Dan and Debbie Wolfe
October 22, 2020
We are so, so sorry for your loss Joyce, we will be thinking of you and your family.
Glenn and Marlita Grey
Friend
