Larry Allen ThompsonShelbyLarry Allen Thompson, 74, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born July 18, 1946 in Muskegon, the son of Lawrence and Doris (Miel) Thompson.Larry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to anyone who knew him. Larry served his country in the US Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended the Hart Ward. He was strong in his faith and was committed to helping and providing service to others. Larry held various leadership positions within the church, including executive secretary, counselor, branch president and genealogist.Larry is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Thompson; children, Kristie (Joe) Sallgren, Belesa (Timothy VanScoik) Thompson, Scot (Jessica) Bowen, Julie (German) Palacios, Naomi (Todd Smits) Szoboszlai, Kathleen (Brian Grey) Bowen and David Bowen; and grandchildren, Riley Andrew, Staley Sallgren, Zander Bowen, Bentley Bowen, Camila Palacios, Lana Szoboszlai, Paige Smits, Bryce Smits, Piper Smits, Brinley Grey, Ashton Grey and Phoenix Brush.Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Doris Thompson; and brother, Dave Thompson.Memorial services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2852 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420. Services can be viewed on Zoom; a link will be listed on the Hart Ward Facebook page.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.