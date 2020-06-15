Larry Gustafson
Larry Gustafson, 75, of Kingman, Arizona, formally from Ludington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Larry was a graduate of Ludington High School, class of 1963. He worked at Atkinson's in Ludington as a tool and die maker, then changed career's and became an independent truck driver until retiring.

Larry enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, golfing, pickle ball, riding his bike and hiking. After moving out west a couple years ago, he found a passion for prospecting for gold which he did daily. Although there was nothing that he loved more than spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his three loving daughters, Lisa (Joseph Gibbs) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lynn (Jerome) Knizacky of Scottville and Laura Gustafson (Janice Brubaker) of Ludington; 10 grandchildren Andrew Deason, Joe and Stephen Gibbs, Shelby DeJesus, Jenna, Jared, Spencer, Parker, Hannah and Lauren Knizacky; one great-grandchild, Leighton Leon DeJesus; one sister, Marilyn Lilliberg; and four nieces.

Larry is preceded in death by both of his parents, Frank and Ellen Gustafson, as well as his brother, Dennis Gustafson.

Cremation has taken place and per his wishes, there will be no service.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
