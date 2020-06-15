Larry Gustafson
1945 - 2020
Larry Gustafson, 75, of Kingman, Arizona, formally from Ludington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Larry was a graduate of Ludington High School, class of 1963. He worked at Atkinson's in Ludington as a tool and die maker, then changed career's and became an independent truck driver until retiring.

Larry enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, golfing, pickle ball, riding his bike and hiking. After moving out west a couple years ago, he found a passion for prospecting for gold which he did daily. Although there was nothing that he loved more than spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his three loving daughters, Lisa (Joseph Gibbs) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lynn (Jerome) Knizacky of Scottville and Laura Gustafson (Janice Brubaker) of Ludington; 10 grandchildren Andrew Deason, Joe and Stephen Gibbs, Shelby DeJesus, Jenna, Jared, Spencer, Parker, Hannah and Lauren Knizacky; one great-grandchild, Leighton Leon DeJesus; one sister, Marilyn Lilliberg; and four nieces.

Larry is preceded in death by both of his parents, Frank and Ellen Gustafson, as well as his brother, Dennis Gustafson.

Cremation has taken place and per his wishes, there will be no service.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 16, 2020
So many good memories of time spent with your family when we were younger and you all lived in Tamarac. One thing I remember is that Larry always had a smile on his face when he was in the presence of his girls. He cherished you all so much, it was evident. Love and prayers to you all as you celebrate his life and keep the memories alive. Know that he will always be with you all, especially sweet Leighton. God Bless.
Laurie Ostrander
Friend
June 16, 2020
High school graduation sent us in many directions but when I returned to MI and attended a Pere Marquette Township board meeting, there was Larry on the board! He greeted me warmly, like a long, lost friend & we had a great visit. He talked of family activities and I think was amazed that he had gone skiing with a grandchild??? I'm sure many
other people share kind feelings toward Larry. He will be missed.

Victorine L. Anthony
Classmate
June 16, 2020
Larry was a good friend and we had lots of fun and memories during our years in high school especially with the LHS Band.
So sorry to of his passing.
Danny L. Klopfenstein
Classmate
