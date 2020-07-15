1/1
Larry J. Fekken
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Larry J. 'Clyde' Fekken

New Era

Larry J. "Clyde" Fekken, 80, of New Era, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 20, 1940 in Shelby, the son of Francis and Rica (Hamm) Fekken. He married Ruthann Olejarczyk Nov. 5, 1995.

Larry served with the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He worked at New Era Canning Company for 42 years and never missed a day of work. He also drove a school bus for New Era Christian School for two years. He served on the New Era Fire Department 37 ½ years and was fire chief for the last seven years. Larry served on the New Era Village Board-Roads for two terms (1966-1972 and 1972-1984) taking care of the roads in New Era and putting new signs up. He loved going to the coffee shop.

Larry is survived by his wife, Ruthann Fekken; son, Jay Fekken; and sister, Janice (Arthur) Ash. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was Monday, July 13 at 10 am at Shelby Road Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 11 am. Memorials for Live-Global (Bibles for Pastor Mark Sterken's mission work) are appreciated and can be directed to Live-Global, c/o Shelby Road Baptist Church, 4066 W. Shelby Rd., Shelby, MI 49455. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 23, 2020.
