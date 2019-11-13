|
Larry Mumper
Walkerville
Larry Mumper, 79, of Walkerville, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1940. Larry worked at Sealed Power for over 20 years, and he sold life insurance for over 15 years. He loved fishing in his boat, playing card games of euchre and cribbage, and his computer games. He also enjoyed bowling and was involved in jail ministry. Larry is survived by his wife of 10 ½ years, Judy (Maynard) Mumper; sons: Larry Mumper, Jr. and Randy Mumper; step-daughters: Paula, Denise, Louise, Selena, and Darla; 12 grandchildren and 24 great and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Linda, Peggy and Debbie; and by his half-brother, Don. Larry was preceded in death by his previous wife of 36 years, Donna; and by his parents. A luncheon will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Walkerville Wesleyan Church. The family requests no flowers. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.
