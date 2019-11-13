Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home
637 E Main St
Fremont, MI 49412
(231) 924-2130
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Walkerville Wesleyan Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mumper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Mumper


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Mumper Obituary
Larry Mumper

Walkerville

Larry Mumper, 79, of Walkerville, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1940. Larry worked at Sealed Power for over 20 years, and he sold life insurance for over 15 years. He loved fishing in his boat, playing card games of euchre and cribbage, and his computer games. He also enjoyed bowling and was involved in jail ministry. Larry is survived by his wife of 10 ½ years, Judy (Maynard) Mumper; sons: Larry Mumper, Jr. and Randy Mumper; step-daughters: Paula, Denise, Louise, Selena, and Darla; 12 grandchildren and 24 great and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Linda, Peggy and Debbie; and by his half-brother, Don. Larry was preceded in death by his previous wife of 36 years, Donna; and by his parents. A luncheon will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Walkerville Wesleyan Church. The family requests no flowers. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -