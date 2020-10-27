1/1
Larry Paul Kelley
Larry Paul Kelley

Hart and Shelby

Larry Paul Kelley, of Hart and Shelby, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer's Disease. He had just turned 76 and was loved by his wife, children, brothers, relatives and friends. Larry was born in Hart Oct. 19, 1944, lived and

attended school in Hart, took "all the classes I wanted" at Michigan State and University of Michigan, then returned to Hart and started ICT, INC., the Shelby Gem Factory, in 1970 with Craig Hardy. ICT was the industry innovator in manufacturing simulated gemstone crystals and was copied worldwide. Larry partnered in inventing a better and cheaper solar cell technology, an all-terrain vehicle for handicapped people and always insisted on doing/fixing everything himself.

Larry worked hard and played hard - loved planes, boats, motorcycles, space and hiking. He enjoyed those passions with family and friends from Lake Michigan to the southwest to Antarctica. He was still biking or walking the Rail Trail daily from Shelby to Hart until last fall. He would have gone to Mars if it were possible.

Larry loved vacationing with the family, sailing on Lake Michigan, waterparks, Disney, Belize, Formula One races, Christmas and holidays with everyone. He also loved going to the movies. He and teen-aged friends made a diving helmet with which he explored Hart and Silver lakes. Hart and Ludington residents remember that he and his brother and cousin enjoyed experimenting with rockets.

Larry's living family includes his wife, Jo (Howey) Kelley; children, John Paul and Tara, and their children, Lochlan, Claire and Adelyn, Lisa and James Tracy; daughter, Nora, Kelley and Scott Madison and their daughter, Ellie and Daniel and Hailey. He is also survived by his brother, Art and his children, Shelley and Rick and their son, Sean Hartley, and Chad and Jeanie; his brother, Jerry and his daughter, Brenda and her family, and his brother, Bill and Sue and their son, Travis and daughter, Samantha and Matt Coughlin and their six daughters.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence Arthur and Cleo (Savage) Kelley of Hart.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 30, at 12:30 p.m. with a time of sharing starting at 1:45 p.m. at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

Beacon Cremation Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
