Larry Ray James, age 61, of Ludington passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Larry was born Feb. 4, 1958 in Ludington to Edward and Doris (Warner) James. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1976. Larry married his high school sweetheart, Rene Moore, on June 3, 1978.
Larry worked for Brill Manufacturing for 15 years, Metal Works for two years, and as Assistant Director of Maintenance and Environmental Services at Oakview Medical Care Facility for the last 25 years.
Larry was a tinkerer. He loved spending time in his outbuilding working on different projects for his home. He enjoyed working around the home, whether it was mowing the lawn or painting the house, he found pride and joy in caring for it. He was a "jack of all trades and a master of none." Larry was a jokester as well. He loved to wait until Rene went to the store and then he would rally everyone in the house to completely rearrange the living room furniture before her return. Larry also enjoyed going for long rides on his motorcycle.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 41 years, Rene; his children, Jason (Stacey Lynn) James of Ludington, Stacy (Marc) Johnson of Ludington and Cory James of Ludington; his five grandchildren, Gabrielle and Brady Johnson, London James, and Dale and Gabe Collins; his mother-in-law, Georganna Moore; his sister-in-law, Laural Allison; and many close friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020