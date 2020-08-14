1/1
Larry Walter Thompson
Larry Walter Thompson, aged 69, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Path of Life Ministries in Ludington with Pastor Craig Nelson officiating.

Friends may gather with Larry's family starting at 10 a.m. outside the church (weather permitting) before start of service at 11 a.m. Facial coverings are required inside the church and social distancing mandates will be followed. Following the service, burial will take place at South Victory Cemetery.

Please visit Larry's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute or memory of Larry for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
South Victory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
