Larry Walter Thompson, aged 69, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Path of Life Ministries in Ludington with Pastor Craig Nelson officiating.
Friends may gather with Larry's family starting at 10 a.m. outside the church (weather permitting) before start of service at 11 a.m. Facial coverings are required inside the church and social distancing mandates will be followed. Following the service, burial will take place at South Victory Cemetery.
Please visit Larry's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com
to leave a tribute or memory of Larry for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.