LaVerle Irene (Bryan) Young, 85, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by family in her apartment at Seminole Shores Assisted Living Center in Norton Shores. She was born in Kent City to Franklin and Gladys (Rull) Bryan, September 25, 1934.
She grew up in Muskegon, but lived much of her life in the White Lake area.
In the summer of 1966 the single mother of two met Kenneth Young on the Lake Michigan beach at Duck Lake channel. A love story began, lasting more than 40 years, until Ken's death in 2009. They married September 3, 1966 and, in 1969, the couple moved their growing family to Fruitland Township.
LaVerle had a variety of occupations, including as co-owner of Lake of the Woods Lodge in Nestor Falls, Ontario. Later, LaVerle returned with her family to Whitehall, accepting a position as a wax inspector at Howmet Castings. It was a job from which she would retire.
She was an avid cook and she loved to travel. She also will be remembered for her quick wit, easy laughter, and her love of family. She was a life long member of Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church.
LaVerle is survived by her children, Kenneth (Sonya) Young of Twin Lake, Susan (Michael) Wheeler of Grant's Pass, Oregon, Ronda Howell of Chicago, Illinois; nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including her caregiving niece Brenda, and a dear friend Norman Steiner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Verlus and sister-in-law Dolly Bryan, her husband Kenneth, daughter-in-law Christy Young, and a beloved niece, Diane (Bryan) Fairchild.
A Celebration of Life service for LaVerle is set 11 a.m., January 11, at Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church, with the Rev. Carl Franzon officiating. Visitation with family is at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019