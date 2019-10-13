Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(317) 413-8865
For more information about
Lawrence Sholtey
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Lawrence David Sholtey

Lawrence David Sholtey Obituary
Larry Sholtey, age 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Ludington Woods Living Center. Lawrence David Sholtey was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Niles to Claude and Ruth (Fuller) Sholtey. He grew up on a farm, the youngest of six children. Larry attended Niles High School where he was an All-State football player, earning a football scholarship to Central Michigan University where he played tackle. While at Central, Larry met the love of his life, Joan Nelson, whom he married in 1953.

Jo and Larry were both educators, first working in Hillman before moving to Ludington in 1956. Larry was a government and social studies teacher, a drivers' education teacher and also served as an assistant football coach at Ludington High School. He became an administrator for the Ludington School District in 1967, and served as assistant principal, and later as principal in 1983, a position he held until his retirement in 1986. At six feet, four inches tall with a football player's build, "Mr. Sholtey" was an intimidating presence to anyone sent to "the principal's office". However, he managed to maintain friendly relations with the students and is still remembered fondly.

In addition to his life-long connection with education, Larry had many other interests. He was a bee-keeper, selling his produce at local stores and educating school children on raising bees and instilling in them their importance in the world.

Another of Larry's interests was fishing. An avid fisherman himself, he operated a charter boat business out of Ludington during the summer with his boat the Shoal-Tease. He and Jo fished and hunted together taking yearly trips to the Upper Peninsula. They also hosted many a fish fry.

One of Larry's later interests was in Scottish Belted Galloway cattle which have unique black and white markings. He raised them and showed them with Jo throughout the Midwest. Many Mason County residents remember driving on South Lakeshore and seeing Larry's "Oreo Cookie Cows."

Larry also enjoyed spending time at home with his family, wife Jo, daughter Ruth Ann, son Larry and eventually grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughter, Ruth Ann Holmes; his son, Larry (Joni) Sholtey; five grandchildren, Chadd (Lisa) Holmes, Josh (Candace) Holmes, Sarah (Steve) Massie, Keeli Sholtey and Jake Sholtey; and seven great-grandchildren, Maya Massie, Emmett Massie, Miles Holmes, Anna Holmes, Harper Holmes, Cole Holmes and Luke Holmes. Larry is also survived by his niece, Elaine Eisner; and many other nieces and nephews. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Marlon Sholtey, Betty Eisner, Jack Sholtey, Richard Sholtey and Florence Sholtey.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Paul A. Milanowski presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ludington Area Schools Athletic Department.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
