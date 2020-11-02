Lawrence Joseph Hendrickson, 82, husband of Gwyneth (Bateson), passed away peacefully at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Nov. 1, 2020, his wife by his side.



Born May 22, 1938, in Ludington, he was the son of the late Hugo and Dolores (Vaclavik) Hendrickson; the older brother to Hugo Hendrickson, Jr. and Dolores (Bunny) Hendrickson. Larry attended St. Simon Catholic School then Ludington High School where he was on the football team and graduated in 1957. Following high school, Larry served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Lewis in Washington. In 1959, he and Gwyneth wed and his first daughter, Wendy was born. Soon after followed daughters Cory and Teresa and son Lawrence, Jr. In 1961, upon completing his commission in the army, he returned to Ludington where he became employed at Dow Chemical USA.



In 1968, he moved his family to Riverton Township and attended West Shore Community College achieving an associates degree in electrical instrumentation. He, Gwen, and their children became members of St. Paul United Methodist Church on Morton Road where Larry and Gwen became volunteers in the church youth group. Larry became a member of Gideons International and began sharing the good news of Jesus with the men of the Mason County Jail; and he and his wife traveled on missionary trips to Arizona serving the local Native American residents, building homes and community centers.



In 1981, Larry and Gwen relocated to Pittsburgh, California as Larry accepted a transfer to the Dow facility there. He and his wife lived in California until his retirement at which time they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he became an electrical instrument consultant and again becoming volunteers with the Arizona Reservations Ministries, building and serving Native Americans who lived on local reservations. In 1999, Larry and Gwen moved to Mobile, Alabama becoming active in their church and serving in their community.



In his later years, Larry and Gwen would take occasional trips to see family and the sights around the U.S. Larry was a lifelong learner and amassed a collection of books on topics relating to Christianity, electrical engineering, the Great Lakes, military history, space exploration and aviation. More than anything, in his final years, he enjoyed his time with Gwen and his family and when travel became challenging, he enjoyed weekly family telephone calls invariably teasing, relating a funny story and laughing at his famed one-liners.



Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, his children Wendy (Marc) Cohen of Sherwood Forest, California, and their children Hannah and Sadie; Cory (Bill) Clooney of Lafayette, Louisiana, and their children Leslie (Lundberg) Pellerin, Michael Lundberg and Christen Clooney; Teresa (Javier) Hernandez of Antioch, California, and their children Brady, Marcelina and Blake; Lawrence (Mei) Hendrickson, Jr. of Mobile, Alabama.; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Hugo and Dolores; his brother Hugo Hendrickson, Jr.; and one grandchild Nathaniel Hendrickson.



Family, friends, and others who wish to contact Gwen may do so at 110 E. Martial Ave. No. 6214, Lafayette, LA 70508.

