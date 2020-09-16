Lawrence William Stebbins
Spring Lake
Lawrence William Stebbins, 89, of Spring Lake, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. He was born June 25, 1931, in South Boardman, Mich. to William and Anna (Butler) Stebbins, and married Marilyn Herber on July 17, 1954, in Port Huron, Mich. Marilyn preceded him in death on June 15, 2015.
Lawrence graduated from Michigan State College in 1953, then served his country in the Army as a First Lieutenant in the Korean War. He taught at Waldron High School. Larry then began his 28-year career serving as MSU County Extension Director for Van Buren, Oceana and Ottawa Counties. Larry was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities over the years. He and Marilyn assisted in helping with food production in numerous parts of West Africa and did overseas work for Save The Children. They also went to India through Rotary International with a group study exchange. His other interests were golfing, hunting, fishing, and most importantly being a family man.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Marilee (James) Buxton; three sons: Lawrence (Betty) Stebbins, Jr., David (Nancy) Stebbins and Richard Stebbins; six grandchildren: Katie (Kyle) LeRoux, Aaron Stebbins, Annika (Thomas) Wilson, Cariann (Nicholas) Nagy, Lukas (Monica) Buxton and Anthony "Tony" Carlucci; six great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn (Marv) Clark; step-sister, Wilma (Ray) Wilcox; four half-sisters: Athelia (Walter) Hoagman, Darlene (Bill) Harris, Gayle (Bob) Fink and Annette (Bob) Alford; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen and Ronald Stebbins, and granddaughter, Samantha K. Stebbins.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church 2651 Shettler Rd., Muskegon, Mich. 49444 with Rev. Timothy Winkel officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, Mich. 49456 and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or The Medical Team Hospice. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com