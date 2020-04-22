|
Lela Aliff Pavlick, of Ludington, passed away on April 17 in Southlake, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, wife and friend to all who knew and loved her.
She was born on April 28, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia, to Dr. James Paul Aliff and Dorothy Nagel Aliff. Lela was the eldest of four siblings and grew-up in Kanawha City, West Virginia, graduating with a bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, West Virginia, and later receiving a teaching certificate. She was a beloved and dedicated first grade teacher for 15 years at Oakwood and J.E. Robbin elementary schools in Charleston, West Virginia, where she was so popular that there was a waiting list to get into her classroom. Her spiritual gifts were hospitality and encouragement which she lovingly shared with her family, friends and Garden Club and P.E.O. Chapter sisters in Ludington. Lela was very active in her churches in Charleston, West Viriginia, and Ludington where she sang soprano in the choir and helped in the children's ministry. She had an infectious smile, mischievous sense of humor, adventurous spirit, love of cooking, travel and entertaining family and friends at their homes in Ludington and Green Valley, Ariz.
Lela is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years and high school sweetheart, John Pavlick of Southlake, Texas; brother Tom Aliff of Hurricane, West Virginia; sister Paula Newell of Houston, Texas; daughter Anne McGee of Haslet, Texas; son Christopher Morris of Hurricane, West Virginia; son Matthew Morris of Ludington; granddaughter Sarah Morris of Huntington, West Virginia; grandson Michael Morris of Hurricane, West Virginia; and grandson Ryan Foley of Ludington. Lela was a caring second mother for John's children and their families, Lisa Howse of Southlake, Texas; Terri Helfrich of Richmond, Virginia; John Pavlick of Brooklyn, New York; David Pavlick of East Brunswick, New Jersey; and adored by stepgrandchildren Heather Hughes, Joshua Blubaugh, Trevor Howse and Mickey Pavlick.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and youngest brother Charles Aliff. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 24 at Bluebonnet Hills Mausoleum with a reception to follow at the home of her daughter, Anne McGee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, https://www.desertmuseum.org/support/ongoing/memorial.php.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020