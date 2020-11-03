Lelah (Lee) Danville
Shelby
Lelah (Lee) Danville of Shelby passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born July 26, 1927 in Lincoln Township, Newaygo County, Mich. She was the daughter of Andrew and Annette (Tozer) Foss and grew up on Diamond Lake where she helped her parents in the family store. Lee graduated from White Cloud High School in 1944 at the age 16, after which she moved to Newaygo, Mich. to work in the office of Gerber Products. While in Newaygo she met Earl Danville who had recently returned from WWII. They were married April 13, 1947.
After marriage, they moved to Shelby Mich., where she raised three children on Bennett Street. In 1968, Lee started her career in the mortgage department of Shelby State Bank, where she worked until retirement. Lee was a member of the Shelby Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), and treasured her church family. She sang in the choir and was active in the Women's Fellowship, providing services for those in need. Lee spearheaded a project and worked with other churches to drill a water well for the less fortunate in Africa. She was a long-time member of the Lakeshore Hospital Guild. She was always thinking of others and trying to make the world a better place for all.
Lee lived a full and active life. She was an avid skier, and with Earl at her side, they took annual ski vacations to Indianhead Mountain in the U.P., as well as several trips out west. She loved camping, especially at Mears State Park in Pentwater. They pulled their travel trailer from coast to coast, spending many winters in Southern California or Las Vegas and taking in all the sights along the way. Lee was an exceptional seamstress, as well as a wonderful cook. But more than anything, Lee loved her family.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings; and her beloved Earl. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Carl) Spence of Piedmont S.C., Steve (Shery) Danville of Jenison, Mich., Peggy (John) Bush of Johannesburg, Mich., as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be in the future. Please consider the Shelby Congregational Women's Fellowship, 51 E. Third St., Shelby, MI 49455 for memorial donations. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.