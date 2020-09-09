1/1
Leo Lewis Hutchison
Leo Lewis Hutchison, age 80, of Ludington, died Sept. 7, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 20, 1940 in Ludington, the youngest of the late Edward and Ruby Hutchison.

Leo married Dixielee Lash on Sept. 16, 1961. He worked for the Ford Motor Company at the transmission plant in Livonia for 36 years until his retirement in 2002.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and old Farmall tractors. He belonged to the Old Engine Club and really enjoyed it.

He is survived by his wife Dixielee; his daughter Sharie Thompson (David); sisters Viola Gutschke and Robina Storm; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his nephew, Robert Gutschke who he was raised with and was his best friend; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tom Hutchison, daughter Laurie Damron, one brother and four sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. at Summit Township Cemetery on Hawley Road. There is no need to dress up as Leon never liked to. Please dress for the weather.

A luncheon will follow at Memorial Tree Park (corner of Washington and Ivanhoe) in Ludington. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
