Lester Gene "Geno" Kettler
1952 - 2020
Lester Gene "Geno" Kettler, 68, of Ludington, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon. He was born Feb. 14, 1952, in Alvin, Texas, the son of John and Joyce (Hudgeons) Kettler.

Geno served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1977 after 8 years of service. He was an iron worker, working as a rigger and operator for over 30 years. In his spare time, Geno enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and watching sports, especially football. Most of all, Geno loved partying and being with friends.

Geno is survived by his son Daniel (Spring) Kettler of Ludington; his daughter Candyce Kettler of Sulphur, Louisiana; his stepdaughter Lisa Swartz of Manvel, Texas; two granddaughters, Anela Kettler and Allison Kettler; his grandson Fisher Tomme; his stepgrandson Kade; his former wives Jean Kettler of Ludington and Mary Hargrove of Manvel, Texas; three brothers John Kettler, Kenneth Utley and David Utley; his sister Theresa Muranski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Geno was preceded in death by his brother Martin Kettler; his stepdaughter Becky Swartz; his adopted son Devon Kettler; and his former wife Cindy Kettler.

A celebration of Geno's life will be begin at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Wilbur Residence, 2835 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
the Wilbur Residence
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
231-843-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
