Letha M. Rottschafer
Letha M. Rottschafer, 96, of Pentwater, passed away on June 24, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart. She was born on Jan. 10, 1924 in Stanwood to Dale and Anna (Hahn) Griffin.

After graduating from Big Rapids High School and Central Michigan University, she taught elementary school in St. Louis where she met John Rottschafer. They were married on Jan. 14, 1947. She continued as an educator, teaching in Pentwater, Grand Rapids, Petoskey, Hart and Shelby for the next 40 years. Her leisure time activities included sewing, baking, gardening, golf and teaching Sunday School. She faithfully followed Jesus through her life.

Lee is survived by her son Ron and wife Joyce; her daughter Jan; grandchildren Brian (Donna) Rottschafer, Heidi (Dave) Lemmerhirt and Kristi (Tim) Daggett; and great- grandchildren, Wylan, Brenton and Colson Rottschafer; Daniel, Anna and Josiah Lemmerhirt; and Isaac, Mattie and Joel Daggett.

A graveside service will take place at Pentwater Township Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 27. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at First Baptist Church in Pentwater. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. also at the church with Pastor Mark Lillie officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
