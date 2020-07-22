Letha Rottschafer
Pentwater
Visitation for Letha Rottschafer, of Pentwater will be Sunday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Pentwater, 101 S. Rush St. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. also at the church Aug. 2. There will be options available to attend the service either in the main sanctuary of the church or adjacent rooms via closed circuit TV or in your car in the church parking lot listening by FM radio. Face masks will be required inside the church. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, www.harrisfhome.com.