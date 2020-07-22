1/
Letha Rottschafer
Letha Rottschafer

Pentwater

Visitation for Letha Rottschafer, of Pentwater will be Sunday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Pentwater, 101 S. Rush St. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. also at the church Aug. 2. There will be options available to attend the service either in the main sanctuary of the church or adjacent rooms via closed circuit TV or in your car in the church parking lot listening by FM radio. Face masks will be required inside the church. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
AUG
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
