Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Lewis Earl McDonald Obituary
Lewis Earl McDonald passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born on Nov. 30, 1949 to Julia Jasmine Jenkins and Patrick James McDonald. He graduated from Grandville High School in 1968. He was self-employed for most of his life with his bait (wiggler) business. He married Karen Lessard on June 29, 1996, and they had 18 years together before she was taken due to illness.

Spending time with his family and friends meant the most to him. His kids and his granddaughter were his world. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, campfires, walking in the state park, road trips to anywhere, playing in the pool league and absolutely those trips to the casino. He also loved his trips to the Upper Peninsula and his time there. He had a great love of animals, especially all our dogs, they always put a smile on his face. He will be sadly missed by his family and many, many great friends.

He is survived by his children, Cindy Hissong (McDonald) and Randy (Kathleen) McDonald; his granddaughter, Erica McDonald; his brother, Patrick (Linda) McDonald; his sister, Georgia (Mark) Sommerfeldt; his sister Elizabeth (Bob) Sanford; his extended family through his first wife, Linda (Arlyn) Bolhuis; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen McDonald, whom he dearly loved and missed; his mother, Julia Jasmine DeYoung; his father, Patrick James McDonald; his stepfather, Albert DeYoung ("Bud"); and also his brother, Curtis (Phyllis) Cable.

A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Further details will appear in the next edition.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
