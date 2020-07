A Celebration of Life for Lewis H. Raskey will be held Monday, July 13th at Colonial Golf Course in Hart, Mich. The celebration will take place between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. Please bring a birthday card with a message/story about him written in it as this would have been his 86th Birthday. Food and light beverages will be served along with cake.

