At the age of 108½ years of age, Lil Hansen died at Vista Springs Riverside Gardens Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.Lil Hansen was born to Sam and Sarah Hololsky Kupper in Ludington, one of five children: Rose Kupper Benson, Ben Kaye, Saul S. Kupper and Louis S. Kupper. Lil lived in the same Ludington home for all but the last two years plus one day of her life. She was a day old when her parents moved from Johnson Apartments (current location of Jamesport Brewery on James Street). She was married to Homer C. Hansen from 1944 until his death in 1981. Together they ran several successful businesses that included the ownership and operation of Rainbow Gardens Dance Hall on the northwest corner of Lakeshore Drive; and until 1982, Hansen's Furniture Store on James Street.Lil had been active in many organizations. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, which she joined in 1929 at the age of 17. She served the Ludington Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in many capacities, including Worthy Matron and Grand Officer for the State of Michigan Order of the Eastern Star. She was a past President of the Rebecca Assembly in the State of Michigan. She was a 50-year member and past President of the Ludington Literary Club. She held a Bronze Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) and had been the director of Ludington Duplicate Bridge Club for many years. When she was 75 years old, she became a "yoga instructor" for the Ludington Senior Citizens Center. In honor of her 105th birthday, the Ludington City Council proclaimed Nov. 30, 2016, as "Lil Hansen Day."Lil and Homer Hansen did not have children of their own. They were blessed with six nephews, one niece and many grand- nephews and grand-nieces who loved her dearly and considered her to be the "matriarch" of the family. Those nephews are Philip Benson (son of Rose Kupper Benson) and wife Libby of Rockford, with children Laura, David and Marty; Steven Kupper (son of Saul Kupper) of Toledo, Ohio, with children Missy and Mark; the late Marcia Lou Kupper Sheftel (daughter of Saul Kupper) and husband Lyn Sheftel with children Lisa and Sari Jill; and the sons of Louis Kupper – Sherwood Kupper with wife Julie of Odessa, Texas, and children Jeff and Jennifer; Gary Kupper of Quincy, with children Melinda and Shawnna; Doug Kupper and wife Voneise of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with children Shea, Brandon and Austin; and Bruce Kupper of Midlothian, Virginia. These nephews want to express a deeply sincere appreciation to Lil's grand-nephew David Benson (son of Philip Benson) and his wife Laurie of Grand Rapids for taking the responsibility for the family in caring for Lil during her stay at Vista Springs.A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ludington Senior Center in Lil's name would be greatly appreciated.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.