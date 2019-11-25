Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(317) 413-8865
For more information about
Linda Harrington
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Ludington, MI
1948 - 2019
Linda Ann Harrington Obituary
Linda Ann Harrington, 71, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Trillium Woods in Byron Center. She was born May 16, 1948, in Ludington, the daughter of Richard and Victoria (Bogus) Piotrowski.

Throughout her life, Linda's faith and family meant the most to her. Always quick with a kind word and a smile, Linda enjoyed meeting new people, easily drawing them into conversation so she could hear their stories and make a new friend.

A multi-decade cancer survivor, Linda was ever ready to talk to those in pain and bring them hope and inspiration in their own battles with cancer. Linda was always the first to put the needs of others ahead of her own, and adept at giving hope and comfort to those around her who needed it most.

Eating meals together as a family was very important to her, and she loved hosting the extended family for holiday meals. Baking and cooking were some of her favorite pastimes, especially with her daughters.

When not caring for her granddaughters, she spent her time reading, coloring, traveling and making people watch Hallmark movies.

Linda was blessed to live on the shore of Lake Michigan, and would often end her days sitting on the bank over the lake saying the Rosary and watching the sun set.

Linda was extremely proud of the lives her children have made, the friends she had surrounded herself with and her penmanship.

On Feb. 16, 1974, at St. Stanislaus Parish, in Ludington, Linda married her high school sweetheart, Frederick Harrington, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Linda is survived by her children, Stephanie (Jason) Shellhaas, Kristin (Matthew) Boegner, and Kevin (Kristina) Harrington; her grandchildren, Anastasia Boegner and Josephine Boegner; her sisters, Mary Motyka, Anna Crawford and Helen Milvert; her brother, Rick Piotrowski; and dozens of loved nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ludington Area Catholic School.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
