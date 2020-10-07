Linda Beth (Grassa) Shephard, age 77, of Lapeer, and formerly of Hadley, died Oct. 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born at home in Scottville to Louis and Helen (Arndt) Grassa. Linda graduated from Mason County Central High School in Scottville in 1962.



When she was 18 years old she was the first runner up in the Miss Ludington Beauty Pageant. Linda went to college and also pursued airline and modeling schools.



She met the love of her life Wayne Otis Shephard in Walhalla and on May 25, 1963 they were married in the Scottville Methodist Church.



Linda worked at Earhart's Garden Center in Hadley for several years. She loved gardening, working in her flower beds and everything about the outdoors. She loved raising miniature Sicilian donkeys and Pygmy goats. She also was involved with 4-H, bowling leagues, golfing, she enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, woodworking and many other crafts. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Daniel) Johnson, two sons David (Celeste) Shephard and Mark Shephard, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two brothers Willard (Erika) Grassa and Allen (Joyce) Grassa both of Ludington. Also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Memorial donations may be made to the family.



Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Carman Funeral Home. The family will have a reunion celebration memorial at a later date.



The Shephard family would like to give special thanks to Lapeer County Medical Care Facility (Suncrest) for their loving care which Linda received while she was there.

