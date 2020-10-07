1/1
Linda Beth (Grassa) Shephard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Beth (Grassa) Shephard, age 77, of Lapeer, and formerly of Hadley, died Oct. 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born at home in Scottville to Louis and Helen (Arndt) Grassa. Linda graduated from Mason County Central High School in Scottville in 1962.

When she was 18 years old she was the first runner up in the Miss Ludington Beauty Pageant. Linda went to college and also pursued airline and modeling schools.

She met the love of her life Wayne Otis Shephard in Walhalla and on May 25, 1963 they were married in the Scottville Methodist Church.

Linda worked at Earhart's Garden Center in Hadley for several years. She loved gardening, working in her flower beds and everything about the outdoors. She loved raising miniature Sicilian donkeys and Pygmy goats. She also was involved with 4-H, bowling leagues, golfing, she enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, woodworking and many other crafts. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Daniel) Johnson, two sons David (Celeste) Shephard and Mark Shephard, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two brothers Willard (Erika) Grassa and Allen (Joyce) Grassa both of Ludington. Also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Carman Funeral Home. The family will have a reunion celebration memorial at a later date.

The Shephard family would like to give special thanks to Lapeer County Medical Care Facility (Suncrest) for their loving care which Linda received while she was there.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carman Funeral Home - BROWN CITY
4347 W MAIN
Brown City, MI 48416
(810) 346-2585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carman Funeral Home - BROWN CITY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved